22:46 7 September 2016
FEATURE: Soy sauce maker invents hula hoop-like activity to promote tradition
NAGOYA, Sept. 7, Kyodo
A Japanese soy sauce producer's drive to maintain the condiment's traditional production method has spawned a new activity -- Taga Hoop.
Similar to hula hoop, the activity using "taga," or the bamboo hoop used to fasten the wooden barrel that holds the fermented sauce, has also turned into a competition.
Yasuo Yamamoto, president of Yamaroku Soy Sauce on Shodoshima Island, Kagawa Prefecture, laments the decrease in his industry's use of traditional wooden barrels in the soy sauce making process as a result of the growing popularity in recent years of easy-to-use metal versions.
