Close

Kyodo News

September 7, 2016 23:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:46 7 September 2016

FEATURE: Soy sauce maker invents hula hoop-like activity to promote tradition

NAGOYA, Sept. 7, Kyodo

A Japanese soy sauce producer's drive to maintain the condiment's traditional production method has spawned a new activity -- Taga Hoop.

Similar to hula hoop, the activity using "taga," or the bamboo hoop used to fasten the wooden barrel that holds the fermented sauce, has also turned into a competition.

Yasuo Yamamoto, president of Yamaroku Soy Sauce on Shodoshima Island, Kagawa Prefecture, laments the decrease in his industry's use of traditional wooden barrels in the soy sauce making process as a result of the growing popularity in recent years of easy-to-use metal versions.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Soy sauce maker invents hula hoop-like activity to promote tradition
  • Soy sauce maker invents hula hoop-like activity to promote tradition
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  2. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax
  3. 1 Sep 2016Japan disburses 1 billion yen to S. Korean comfort women fund
  4. 2 Sep 2016Action hero Jackie Chan to receive Honorary Oscar
  5. 2 Sep 2016Expert plays down TEPCO ban of term "meltdown" in nuclear crisis

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete