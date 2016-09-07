ASEAN+3 affirm cooperation in trade, infrastructure building

Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus Japan, China and South Korea on Wednesday affirmed increased regional cooperation in trade, investment and infrastructure building.

In a so-called ASEAN Plus Three summit in Vientiane, ASEAN leaders expressed gratitude for Japan's five-year, $200 billion worth initiative for investment in high-quality infrastructure in Asia to propel regional integration, according to a senior Japanese official.

Abe told his fellow leaders that Japan regards the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a 16-nation regional free trade deal, as an important pillar for economic integration in East Asia, and that Tokyo will actively negotiate for concluding the pact in coordination with other prospective members, the official said.

Referring to a planned trilateral summit in Japan with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Park Geun Hye by the end of the year, Abe said Japan will cooperate with its two neighbors toward its success.

In a sign of thawed relations between Japan and its two neighbors, Abe, Li and Park met in Seoul last November for the first time in three-and-a-half years and agreed to revive the annual forum that had been held annually since 2008.

Abe asked the other ASEAN Plus Three leaders to step up cooperation in resolving the issues of North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons development and its abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.

He also called for closer regional coordination in the fight against terrorism, violent extremism and other types of cross-border crimes.

The ASEAN Plus Three leaders also affirmed cooperation in areas such as food security and maritime security.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, with host country Laos holding the rotating chairmanship of the bloc this year.

