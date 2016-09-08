N. Korea blasts U.N. denunciation of missile launches

North Korea has spurned a new U.N. Security Council statement slamming the country's latest launches of three ballistic missiles, official media reported Wednesday.

"At the U.N. Security Council on September 6 the U.S. and its followers cooked up a press release again in which they found fault with (the North's) measure for bolstering up nuclear deterrence for self-defense," the Korean Central News Agency quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying.

Pyongyang "categorically rejects this as an intolerable act of encroaching upon its dignity, right to existence, sovereignty and right to self-defense," the spokesman was quoted as saying.

The U.N. Security Council adopted a statement Tuesday that "strongly condemned" Monday's launches carried out in contravention of past resolutions imposed on the North for having pursued nuclear tests and conducted other banned activities.

The launches came less than two weeks after North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile that traveled 500 kilometers and reached Japan's air defense identification zone.

==Kyodo