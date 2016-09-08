Close

Kyodo News

September 8, 2016 1:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

01:42 8 September 2016

N. Korea blasts U.N. denunciation of missile launches

SEOUL, Sept. 8, Kyodo

North Korea has spurned a new U.N. Security Council statement slamming the country's latest launches of three ballistic missiles, official media reported Wednesday.

"At the U.N. Security Council on September 6 the U.S. and its followers cooked up a press release again in which they found fault with (the North's) measure for bolstering up nuclear deterrence for self-defense," the Korean Central News Agency quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying.

Pyongyang "categorically rejects this as an intolerable act of encroaching upon its dignity, right to existence, sovereignty and right to self-defense," the spokesman was quoted as saying.

The U.N. Security Council adopted a statement Tuesday that "strongly condemned" Monday's launches carried out in contravention of past resolutions imposed on the North for having pursued nuclear tests and conducted other banned activities.

The launches came less than two weeks after North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile that traveled 500 kilometers and reached Japan's air defense identification zone.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  2. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax
  3. 2 Sep 2016Action hero Jackie Chan to receive Honorary Oscar
  4. 2 Sep 2016Expert plays down TEPCO ban of term "meltdown" in nuclear crisis
  5. 4 Sep 2016Japan, Egypt leaders meet to discuss antiterrorism cooperation

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete