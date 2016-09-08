Japan, Mekong leaders talk development, skim over regional issues

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the leaders of five Southeast Asian countries along the Mekong River hailed progress in Japanese assistance to the region during talks in Vientiane on Wednesday, leaving out any specific reference to China's expansionary activities in the South China Sea.

With Japan competing with China for political and economic clout in the strategically important and rapidly developing region, Abe stressed the quality of Japan's investment in addition to the quantity.

At the last Japan-Mekong summit in July last year, Tokyo committed 750 billion yen ($7.38 billion) in official development assistance over three years for the Mekong region's infrastructure development and stability. It has since formally pledged more than one-third of the sum, according to the Japanese government.