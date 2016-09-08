URGENT: Japan's April-June GDP upgraded to annual 0.7% rise

Japan's economy grew an annualized 0.7 percent in the April-June period in inflation-adjusted terms, an upgrade from preliminary data, the government said Thursday.

The expansion in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced domestically, corresponded to a 0.2 percent increase from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said.

The government said in a preliminary report on Aug. 15 that the world's third-largest economy grew an annualized real 0.2 percent in the quarter.