08:53 8 September 2016
URGENT: Japan's April-June GDP upgraded to annual 0.7% rise
TOKYO, Sept. 8, Kyodo
Japan's economy grew an annualized 0.7 percent in the April-June period in inflation-adjusted terms, an upgrade from preliminary data, the government said Thursday.
The expansion in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced domestically, corresponded to a 0.2 percent increase from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said.
The government said in a preliminary report on Aug. 15 that the world's third-largest economy grew an annualized real 0.2 percent in the quarter.
