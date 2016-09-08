Tennis: Nishikori beats Murray in 5-set thriller to reach U.S. Open semis

Kei Nishikori battled past world No. 2 Andy Murray 1-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in a nearly four-hour duel Wednesday to advance to the semifinals at the year's last Grand Slam event.

It was only the second time that Nishikori defeated Murray in nine career meetings, with Murray having taken their previous match in straight sets at the Rio Olympics en route to the gold medal while Nishikori took bronze.

"It was too exciting on the court, but I tried to stay calm," Nishikori said after the epic win in his first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium since the final here in 2014.