September 8, 2016 11:53

10:30 8 September 2016

Japan logs current account surplus in July for 25th month

TOKYO, Sept. 8, Kyodo

Japan posted a current account surplus for the 25th consecutive month in July, led by a decline in imports due to lower crude oil prices and the yen's appreciation, the government said Thursday.

The surplus grew 8.0 percent from a year earlier to 1.94 trillion yen ($19.0 billion), the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Among key components in the current account, one of the widest gauges of a country's international trade, goods trade registered a surplus of 613.9 billion yen, a turnaround from the previous year, while exports fell 15.7 percent from a year earlier and imports plunged 26.0 percent.

