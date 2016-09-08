U.S., China to clash over South China Sea ruling at East Asia Summit

Leaders of 18 regional powers will hold a meeting Thursday at which the United States and Japan are likely to clash with China over maritime security, especially as Beijing refuses to comply with an arbitration ruling in July that invalidated its claims to almost the whole of the South China Sea.

The leaders attending the East Asia Summit in the Laotian capital Vientiane are expected to condemn North Korea's recent missile launches, and its fourth nuclear test in January, and urge the county to abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions which ban it from launching ballistic missiles and testing nuclear weapons.

U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are likely to stress that July's landmark ruling is "binding" on China and the Philippines, the latter of which brought the arbitration case to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

Obama and Abe will coordinate with other leaders on efforts to advance a rules-based order in East Asia in the face of China's construction of islands and militarization of outposts in the South China Sea, in which the country is involved in territorial disputes with the Philippines, Vietnam and other smaller neighbors, according to U.S. and Japanese officials.

Like the United States, Japan is not a claimant in the South China Sea, but it does not recognize China's attempts to alter the status quo through unilateral actions, not least because Tokyo is embroiled in a row with Beijing over a group of Japanese-administered islets in the East China Sea.

However, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, whose government has dismissed the July 12 ruling, is likely to repeat its position that territorial disputes in the South China Sea with other claimants, namely, Taiwan and four members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations -- Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam -- should be resolved bilaterally, not multilaterally, and without the interference of non-claimant countries such as the United States and Japan.

Abe will refer to Japan's position of making and clarifying claims based on international law, not using force or coercion in trying to drive their claims, and seeking to settle disputes by peaceful means -- a set of three principles that Japan, the United States and five other major industrialized nations affirmed during a Group of Seven summit Abe hosted in May.

A draft of a chairman's statement to be issued after the EAS does not contain any reference to the tribunal ruling, though it says the 18 leaders "stressed the importance for the parties concerned to resolve their disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with universally recognized principles of international law."

The draft statement, a copy of which was obtained by Kyodo News, says, "Several leaders remained seriously concerned over recent developments in the South China Sea," a veiled criticism of Beijing's muscle-flexing in asserting territorial claims in disputed waters.

In a chairman's statement issued Wednesday after a two-day ASEAN summit, the bloc's 10 leaders did not refer to the arbitration court's ruling, showing a rift between some members wary of China's expansionism and others that rely on Chinese aid for development.

The 18 EAS leaders, meanwhile, are likely to issue a unified message to North Korea, whose provocative acts run against global efforts to promote nuclear nonproliferation.

Citing provocations such as the launch from a submarine of a ballistic missile in August, the draft chairman's statement says the leaders urge North Korea "to comply with all relevant UNSC resolutions, including the UNSC Resolution 2270," which was imposed on March 2 following North Korea's rocket launch on Feb. 7 and its fourth nuclear test on Jan.6.

The leaders "called on all parties to exert common efforts to maintain peace and security in the said region and create an environment conducive to the early resumption of the six-party talks to make further progress in denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner," it says, referring to multilateral talks on Pyongyang's nuclear programs that have been stalled since late 2008.

The EAS comprises ASEAN -- which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- plus Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

