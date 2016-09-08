Paralympics: Rio Games open, largest ever and 1st in S. America

The Rio Paralympics got under way Wednesday, with festive shows put on by performers with disabilities during the opening ceremony for the largest multisport event for physically challenged athletes.

A record-high 4,300 competitors from 159 countries and territories as well as the refugee team are set to take part in 528 events in 22 sports in the first Paralympics held in South America.

Brazilian swimmer Clodoaldo Silva, 37, also known as "Paralympic shark," was the final runner in the torch relay and lit the cauldron.

Brazil's new President Michel Temer, who took office Aug. 31 after his predecessor Dilma Rousseff was impeached, declared the 15th Summer Paralympics open amid jeers from the stands at Maracana Stadium.

Part of the ceremony was marred by massive booing from the crowd, including when Temer was introduced, as the politician is unpopular with Brazilians over allegations of corruption in a country embroiled in political turmoil.

Powerhouse Russia will not be competing as the International Paralympic Committee has suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee's membership due to systematic doping cover-ups and imposed a blanket ban on athletes from the country at the Rio Paralympics.

Japan, seeking to build momentum for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with 132 athletes in Rio, aims to win 10 gold medals, double the total from the 2012 London Games.

Flagbearer Yui Kamiji, who will compete in women's wheelchair tennis, led the Japanese delegation into the stadium.

"It's a great honor to be able to lead Japan's delegation at a stage I've dreamed of," Kamiji said. "After this, I want to concentrate on what I have to do as a competitor so that I can produce results."

The Paralympics will run through Sept. 18, with full-fledged competition set to begin Thursday.

