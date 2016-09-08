FEATURE: Young offenders getting new lease on life through dog training

For dog training instructor Sae Hokoyama, watching troubled young people transform their lives to become responsible citizens with the help of man's best friend is a gratifying experience.

At the first juvenile training school of its kind in Japan, young male offenders get the opportunity to train abandoned dogs, benefit from companionship and learn mutual trust while giving the dogs a chance to be adopted from shelters by new families.

Yachimata Juvenile Training School in Chiba Prefecture, located east of Tokyo, is the site of the correctional education program where dogs that have been abused by their previous owners or others are trained. Young offenders, who like their canine companions suffer from a lack of trust in humanity, develop self-esteem by contributing to society, according to Hokoyama.