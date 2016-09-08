Close

Kyodo News

September 8, 2016 13:53

12:42 8 September 2016

Apple unveils iPhone 7, Apple Pay set for Japan from Oct.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, Kyodo

Apple Inc. on Wednesday took the wraps off the iPhone 7 and the larger iPhone 7 Plus, the latest iterations of its hugely popular smartphone brand, while also announcing its mobile payment service will be made available in Japan in October.

The payment service, called Apple Pay, will enable users in Japan to pay for transportation rides and everyday items with the technology used in the local transit card Suica from East Japan Railway Co., in addition to making payments possible with credit cards by registering card information.

In Japan, Android smartphones have long been equipped with technology that allows users to pay electronically by simply touching card readers with their handsets, making the iPhones without the e-payment function less attractive to some consumers.

