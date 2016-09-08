Close

Kyodo News

September 8, 2016 13:53

12:46 8 September 2016

Japan's April-June GDP upgraded, but outlook gloomy

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, Sept. 8, Kyodo

Japan's economy grew at an annualized rate of 0.7 percent during the April-June period in inflation-adjusted terms, upgraded from preliminary data, due in part to an upward revision to corporate capital investment, the government said Thursday.

The expansion in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced at home, corresponded to a 0.2 percent increase from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said.

The economy grew for the second straight quarter, but the pace of expansion slowed despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to promote his "Abenomics" policy mix, aimed at stimulating consumption and business investment by boosting public spending and making financial conditions more accommodative.

