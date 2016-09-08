Sumo: Hakuho to sit out Autumn tourney due to injuries

Yokozuna Hakuho said Thursday he will sit out the entire Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting Sunday as he is still nursing injuries.

This is the fourth time for Hakuho to miss all or part of a tourney and the first since last year's Autumn meet, when he withdrew from the third day. It will be the first time he misses an entire tournament since the 2006 Kyushu tourney, when he was an ozeki.

"I'm sorry to the fans," Hakuho said. "I want work on healing in time for the autumn regional tour and the Kyushu basho (in November)."