Japan, U.S., S. Korea hold video conference on N. Korean missiles

Senior defense officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea held a video conference on Thursday to share information on North Korea's launch of three ballistic missiles on Monday, South Korea's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The three countries agreed to continue to closely cooperate and share information in order to respond to North Korea's missile threats," the statement said.

They also "strongly condemned the missile launches as "a provocative act that had clearly violated U.N. Security Council resolutions," it said.