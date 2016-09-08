Close

Kyodo News

September 8, 2016 17:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:07 8 September 2016

Video Advisory (Sept. 8) Tokyo Tower lights up for Paralympics

TOKYO, Sept. 8, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Tokyo Tower lights up for Paralympics

-- Tokyo Tower was lit up in the Paralympic colors of green, blue and red on Sept. 7, 2016, to celebrate the start of the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. The tower will be lit up in a special way whenever Japanese athletes win a gold medal during the 12-day event.

 

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15027/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax
  2. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  3. 2 Sep 2016Action hero Jackie Chan to receive Honorary Oscar
  4. 2 Sep 2016Expert plays down TEPCO ban of term "meltdown" in nuclear crisis
  5. 4 Sep 2016Japan, Egypt leaders meet to discuss antiterrorism cooperation

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete