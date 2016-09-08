Video Advisory (Sept. 8) Tokyo Tower lights up for Paralympics

The following is the latest available news video.

Tokyo Tower lights up for Paralympics

-- Tokyo Tower was lit up in the Paralympic colors of green, blue and red on Sept. 7, 2016, to celebrate the start of the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. The tower will be lit up in a special way whenever Japanese athletes win a gold medal during the 12-day event.

