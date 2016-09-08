Olympics: Tokyo gov., reconstruction minister to cooperate for 2020

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Masahiro Imamura, minister for reconstruction of disaster-hit regions in Japan, agreed Thursday to reinforce cooperation toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

In their meeting at the Tokyo metropolitan government office, Koike and Imamura shared the view that they should work on creating opportunities for disaster-affected areas to have a part in hosting the sporting events as part of rebuilding efforts.

Japan considers the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as the Games for reconstruction from the devastation of the March 2011 earthquakes and tsunami that struck the country's northeastern region.