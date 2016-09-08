Rugby: Reports suggest Tiatia to get Sunwolves gig

Media reports in Japan on Thursday suggested Filo Tiatia will be the new Sunwolves coach.

The 45-year-old former All Black was an assistant coach under Mark Hammett and has plenty of experience in Japan having played for and coached Toyota Verblitz.

However, Kyodo News was unable to verify the reports, with Tiatia not responding to a text message, and the Sunwolves replying "What we could answer is that this is not our official information."

Last year the Sunwolves did not name a single member of its coaching staff or playing roster until Dec. 21, just two months before they played their first ever Super Rugby game.

The only thing certain about next year's squad is Hammett will not be in charge (as he will be an assistant at the Highlanders) and Tusi Pisi will not be wearing No. 10 as he has moved to England to play for Bristol.

A source close to the team admitted he was "surprised" by the reports.

However, it is understood that new Brave Blossoms coach Jamie Joseph -- who will also oversee all aspects of Japanese rugby -- told the Japan Rugby Football Union that Tiatia would be a good fit and someone he could work with.

Rumors had been circulating that Ben Ryan -- who led Fiji to gold at the Rio Olympics -- was one of those being chased for the Sunwolves job.

But it would seem the JRFU have opted for the tried and tested in the hope that some form of stability in the coaching ranks will have a knock-on effect on the players, some of whom have already been tempted to move to other franchises.

The JRFU have said they would like Japan's top players to play for the Sunwolves.

However, Hendrik Tui and Amanaki Lelei Mafi will suit up for the Reds and Rebels, respectively, next season, Ayumu Goromaru has signed for Toulon, and it is understood a couple of other big-name players are set to snub the Sunwolves and play for overseas-based teams.

==Kyodo