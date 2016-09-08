Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in N. Korean capital

A major sushi restaurant, featuring a conveyor belt to bring small plates of food to customers, has opened in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.

A day after the formal opening of the two-storied restaurant, it was disclosed to Kyodo News on Wednesday, with its manager, Choe Un Hui, saying that its goal is to become a favorite place for local people to visit.

The restaurant, which offers about 30 menu items, is located near the central part of the capital. The first floor has more than 100 seats and the upstairs has a conveyor-belt sushi counter, using a touch screen ordering system, as well as private rooms.