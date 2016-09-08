Video Advisory (Sept. 8) Sushi-go-round restaurant opens in Pyongyang

The following is the latest available news video.

Sushi-go-round restaurant opens in Pyongyang

-- North Korea unveils a sushi restaurant in Pyongyang to Kyodo News on Sept. 7, 2016, the day after its opening. The two-story restaurant is equipped with a rotating conveyor belt to carry sushi to customers after orders are placed with a touch panel, a rare facility in the North Korean capital.

