September 8, 2016 21:53

19:49 8 September 2016

URGENT: U.S., Japan prod China to comply with S. China Sea ruling

VIENTIANE, Sept. 8, Kyodo

The United States and Japan urged China on Thursday to resolve disputes in the South China Sea with the Philippines and other smaller neighbors in line with an arbitration ruling in July that invalidated Beijing's claims to almost the whole of the sea.

During the East Asia Summit in Vientiane, U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged China to comply with the ruling, which they said is "binding" on both Beijing and Manila, the latter having instituted arbitral proceedings against the former, according to diplomatic sources.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, whose government has dismissed the July 12 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, also participated in the 18-nation meeting.

==Kyodo

