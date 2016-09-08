U.S., Japan prod China to comply with S. China Sea ruling

The United States and Japan urged China on Thursday to resolve disputes in the South China Sea with the Philippines and other smaller neighbors in line with an arbitration ruling in July that invalidated Beijing's claims to almost the whole of the sea.

During the East Asia Summit in Vientiane, U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged China to comply with the ruling, which they said is "binding" on Beijing and Manila, the latter of which brought the arbitration case to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, according to diplomatic sources.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, whose government has dismissed the July 12 ruling, also participated in the 18-nation meeting.

In a separate meeting earlier Thursday with the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Obama said, "The landmark arbitration ruling in July, which is binding, helped clarify maritime rights in the region," according to the White House.

"I recognize this raises tensions," Obama was quoted as saying.

During the EAS, Obama and Abe coordinated with other leaders on efforts to advance a rules-based order in East Asia in the face of China's construction and militarization of island outposts in the South China Sea.

Like the United States, Japan is not a claimant in the South China Sea. Still, it does not recognize China's attempts to alter the status quo through unilateral actions, not least because the two countries are embroiled in a row over a group of Japanese-administered islets in the East China Sea.

However, Li is believed to have repeated China's position that maritime disputes in the South China Sea with other claimants, namely, Taiwan and four ASEAN members -- Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam -- should be resolved bilaterally, not multilaterally, and without the interference of non-claimant countries such as the United States and Japan.

Abe referred to Japan's position of making and clarifying claims based on international law, not using force or coercion in trying to drive their claims, and seeking to settle disputes by peaceful means -- a set of three principles that Japan, the United States and five other major industrialized nations affirmed during a Group of Seven summit that Abe hosted in May.

A draft of a chairman's statement to be issued after the EAS does not contain any reference to the tribunal ruling, though it says the 18 leaders "stressed the importance for the parties concerned to resolve their disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with universally recognized principles of international law."

The draft statement, a copy of which was obtained by Kyodo News, says, "Several leaders remained seriously concerned over recent developments in the South China Sea," a veiled criticism of Beijing's muscle-flexing in asserting territorial claims in disputed waters.

In a chairman's statement issued Wednesday after a two-day ASEAN summit, the bloc's 10 leaders did not refer to the arbitration court's ruling, showing a rift between some members wary of China's expansionism and others that rely on Chinese aid for development.

The 18 EAS leaders, meanwhile, issued a unified message to North Korea, whose provocative acts run against global efforts to promote nuclear nonproliferation.

The leaders expressed "deep concern" about North Korea's recent missile launches, and its fourth nuclear test in January, and urged the county to abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions which ban it from launching ballistic missiles and testing nuclear weapons, according to a separate statement on nonproliferation released after the summit.

The leaders called on all parties to exert common efforts to create an environment conducive to the early resumption of the six-party talks to make substantial progress in denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner, it said, referring to multilateral talks on Pyongyang's nuclear programs that have been stalled since late 2008.

The EAS comprises ASEAN -- which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- plus Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

==Kyodo