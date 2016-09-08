RCEP leaders call for intensified negotiations, silent on timeframe

Leaders from the 16 countries that are forging Asia's most ambitious trade agreement said Thursday they will intensify negotiations but stopped short of mentioning any timeframe, including whether they can achieve their goal of striking a deal within this year.

The leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, whose governments are negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, met amid a series of ASEAN-hosted meetings being held this week in Laos.

In a joint statement, they said, "Further progress has been made" in the negotiations and "we instruct our ministers and officials to further intensify negotiations in a cooperative manner for the swift conclusion of the RCEP negotiations."

However, the statement did not mention any timeframe to complete the negotiations, including the end-of-2016 goal they had declared amid last year's ASEAN-hosted summit meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

When the negotiations were launched in 2012, the target then was to conclude a deal by the end of 2015.

The statement acknowledged "the complexities of the RCEP negotiations and the diversity of the participating countries, including differences in the level of development."

They resolved "to find appropriate ways to address the various sensitivities and interests of each participating country to arrive at balanced, high-quality and mutually beneficial outcomes."

An ASEAN official said the main factor for the slow progress of the RCEP negotiation is the lack of movement from China and India, which are the biggest economies in RCEP but do not have a free trade agreement with each other.

"China doesn't want to exert itself to finish RCEP this year. China slowed down probably because it sees India is also unable to move faster," the official said.

It appears that the less-developed countries that are closer to China are also making more demands in the RCEP in an apparent bid to stall negotiations.

"They are claiming more concessions to recognize the less-developed status of Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar," the official said.

According to officials, RCEP is planning to accelerate negotiations by holding three rounds of talks this year.

Even though 14 rounds of negotiations have been held so far, along with four ministerial meetings, it is understood that, as of the middle of this year, the RCEP countries had only submitted initial offers for trade in goods and trade in services, initial reservation lists for investment and initial requests in goods and services.

The combined output of the 16 countries amounted to $22.4 trillion, or 30.6 percent of world output, in 2015, while total trade amounted to $11.9 trillion and total inflows of foreign direct investment reached $329.6 billion.

The RCEP has been seen as a China-led initiative, compared with the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal signed in January, which is still awaiting ratification by its 12 member countries.

Some RCEP member countries -- Australia, Brunei, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam -- are part of the TPP.

Lately, some ASEAN members -- the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand -- have started to show an interest in jumping onto the bandwagon of the TPP, which also includes Canada, Chile, Mexico and Peru.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

