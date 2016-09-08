U.S., Japan prod China to comply with S. China Sea ruling

The United States and Japan urged China on Thursday to resolve disputes in the South China Sea with the Philippines and other smaller neighbors in line with an arbitration ruling in July that invalidated Beijing's claims to almost the whole of the sea.

During the East Asia Summit in Vientiane, U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe demanded that China comply with the ruling, which they said is "binding" on Beijing and Manila, the latter having initiated proceedings against the former in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

Obama told the 18-nation EAS that "the rule of law and the arbitration ruling" -- not use of force or coercion against smaller countries -- are vital for addressing the South China Sea issue, according to sources from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Abe, meanwhile, was quoted by a senior Japanese official as saying Japan "hopes compliance by both parties to this judgment will lead to peaceful resolution to disputes over the South China Sea" and expects China to keep President Xi Jinping's promise last year not to militarize the sea.

Several other countries also referred to "demilitarization" of the South China Sea, taking aim at Beijing's militarization of artificial island outposts it has constructed atop disputed land features, the Japanese official told reporters.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, whose government has dismissed the July 12 ruling, rejected the criticism, according to ASEAN sources.

They said he repeated Beijing's position that maritime disputes in the South China Sea with other claimants, namely, Taiwan and four ASEAN members -- Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam -- should be resolved bilaterally, not multilaterally, and without the interference of non-claimant countries such as the United States and Japan.

In a separate meeting earlier Thursday with ASEAN leaders, Obama said, "The landmark arbitration ruling in July, which is binding, helped clarify maritime rights in the region."

"I recognize this raises tensions," Obama was quoted as saying by the White House.

During the EAS, Obama and Abe coordinated with other leaders on efforts to advance a rules-based order in East Asia amid China's muscle-flexing in pressing its claims in the South and East China seas.

While Japan is not a claimant in the South China Sea, it does not recognize China's attempts to alter the status quo there through unilateral actions, not least because the two countries are embroiled in a row over a group of Japanese-administered islets in the East China Sea.

"I'm seriously concerned about continued unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas in the past several months," Abe was quoted as telling the EAS.

Abe referred to Japan's position of making and clarifying claims based on international law, not using force or coercion in trying to drive their claims, and seeking to settle disputes by peaceful means -- a set of three principles that Japan, the United States and five other major industrialized nations affirmed during a Group of Seven summit that Abe hosted in May.

In a chairman's statement issued Wednesday after a two-day ASEAN summit, the bloc's 10 leaders did not refer to the arbitration court's ruling, showing a rift between some members wary of China's expansionism and others that rely on Chinese aid for development.

In reflection of such a division among ASEAN member states, discussion on the South China Sea at the EAS "was not hot at all," an ASEAN diplomatic source said. "The South China Sea was the second-largest topic after terrorism, extremism and violence."

The 18 EAS leaders, meanwhile, issued a unified message to North Korea, whose provocative acts run against global efforts to promote nuclear nonproliferation.

The leaders expressed "deep concern" about North Korea's recent missile launches, and its fourth nuclear test in January, and urged the county to abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions banning it from launching ballistic missiles and testing nuclear weapons, according to a separate statement on nonproliferation released after the summit.

They called on all parties to exert common efforts to create an environment conducive to the early resumption of the six-party talks to make substantial progress in denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner, it said, referring to multilateral talks on Pyongyang's nuclear programs that have been stalled since late 2008.

The EAS comprises ASEAN -- which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- plus Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

