22:33 8 September 2016
JAEA says 70 yrs needed to close nuclear fuel reprocessing plant
TOKYO, Sept. 8, Kyodo
The Japan Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday it will take around 70 years to complete the process to dismantle its nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Tokaimura, northeast of Tokyo.
It is the first time that the agency has given a specific time frame for the decommissioning process since it decided in 2014 to close the facility due to the difficulty of meeting the heavy costs of tighter safety regulations adopted following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
It usually requires 30 years to decommission regular nuclear power plants, but the project for the spent-fuel reprocessing plant in Ibaraki Prefecture is expected to require more time as it has around 30 buildings and large areas are contaminated with radioactive substances.
