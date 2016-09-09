Japan condemns N. Korea over nuclear test, eyes more sanctions

Japan condemned North Korea for its nuclear test Friday and said it will consider imposing more unilateral sanctions, a move that came after a series of ballistic missile tests by Pyongyang and its fourth nuclear test in January in defiance of international warnings.

"We simply cannot tolerate (the fact) that North Korea forced through a nuclear test," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a statement, adding that its nuclear development "significantly undermines" the peace and safety of the region and the international community.

Japan plans to work closely with the United States and South Korea to deal with the situation. As a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, it has also begun arrangements for an emergency session of the council.