Paralympics: Japan's Hirose wins judo silver, compatriots get 2 bronze

Makoto Hirose claimed silver in the men's 60-kilogram weight class for judoka with visual impairment for Japan's first medal at the Rio Paralympics as full competition got under way on Thursday.

His countrymen added two bronze medals, with Satoshi Fujimoto winning the men's 66-kg bronze-medal bout and swimmer Takuya Tsugawa finishing third in a 100-meter backstroke final.

The 39-year-old Hirose suffered an ippon defeat to his Uzbek opponent Sherzod Namozov in the final at Carioca Arena, but managed to pick up his first Paralympics medal in three summer games since winning silver in Athens in 2004.