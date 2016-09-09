Close

Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 13:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:29 9 September 2016

Paralympics: Japan's Hirose wins judo silver, compatriots get 2 bronze

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 9, Kyodo

Makoto Hirose claimed silver in the men's 60-kilogram weight class for judoka with visual impairment for Japan's first medal at the Rio Paralympics as full competition got under way on Thursday.

His countrymen added two bronze medals, with Satoshi Fujimoto winning the men's 66-kg bronze-medal bout and swimmer Takuya Tsugawa finishing third in a 100-meter backstroke final.

The 39-year-old Hirose suffered an ippon defeat to his Uzbek opponent Sherzod Namozov in the final at Carioca Arena, but managed to pick up his first Paralympics medal in three summer games since winning silver in Athens in 2004.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Paralympics: Hirose gets judo silver, 1st medal for Japan in Rio
  • Paralympics: Japan's Tsugawa takes bronze in 100m backstroke
  • Paralympics: Uzbekistan's Namozov wins judo gold
  • Paralympics: Uzbekistan's Nigmatov wins judo gold
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax
  2. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  3. 4 Sep 2016Japan, Egypt leaders meet to discuss antiterrorism cooperation
  4. 5 Sep 2016Duterte proclaims "state of national emergency" in Philippines
  5. 5 Sep 2016Crowd-funding launched to screen pro-whaling film in U.S.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete