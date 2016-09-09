BOJ Kuroda meets Abe ahead of comprehensive policy assessment

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday he briefed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the central bank's plan to conduct a "comprehensive assessment" of the monetary easing policies it has undertaken for over three years.

Kuroda told reporters that Abe did not make any requests about the BOJ's monetary policy during the meeting at the prime minister's office, adding the two exchanged views on domestic and global economic developments.

Kuroda and Abe regularly hold meetings. The latest meeting, the first since February, came amid growing expectations that the BOJ will decide to take additional steps to help achieve its 2 percent inflation target at its two-day Policy Board meeting through Sept. 21.