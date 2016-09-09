N. Korea conducts 5th nuclear test

North Korea said Friday it had conducted a fifth nuclear test, in defiance of international condemnation and sanctions over its incessant saber-rattling.

A statement, carried by state media, said that it was an "explosion test for the judgment of the power of a nuclear warhead newly studied and manufactured."

North Korea said that the "successful" test had paved the way for it to make "at will and as many as it wants a variety of smaller, lighter and diversified nuclear warheads of higher strike power."