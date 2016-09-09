Close

Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 15:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:40 9 September 2016

N. Korea conducts 5th nuclear test

BEIJING/TOKYO, Sept. 9, Kyodo

North Korea said Friday it had conducted a fifth nuclear test, in defiance of international condemnation and sanctions over its incessant saber-rattling.

A statement, carried by state media, said that it was an "explosion test for the judgment of the power of a nuclear warhead newly studied and manufactured."

North Korea said that the "successful" test had paved the way for it to make "at will and as many as it wants a variety of smaller, lighter and diversified nuclear warheads of higher strike power."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • M5.3 explosion detected in N. Korea, believed to be nuclear test
  • N. Korea conducts 5th nuclear test
  • M5.3 explosion detected in N. Korea, believed to be nuclear test
  • 5.3 explosion detected in N. Korea, believed to be nuclear test
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax
  2. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  3. 4 Sep 2016Japan, Egypt leaders meet to discuss antiterrorism cooperation
  4. 5 Sep 2016Duterte proclaims "state of national emergency" in Philippines
  5. 5 Sep 2016Crowd-funding launched to screen pro-whaling film in U.S.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete