September 9, 2016 15:54

15:23 9 September 2016

Japan condemns N. Korea over nuclear test, eyes more sanctions

TOKYO, Sept. 9, Kyodo

The Japanese government slammed North Korea for its fifth nuclear test Friday and vowed to consider further unilateral sanctions against it for defying international warnings over its nuclear and missile programs.

"We simply cannot tolerate (the fact) that North Korea forced through a nuclear test," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a statement, describing it as happening after an "unprecedentedly" short interval since the last nuclear test in January.

The government said it will work closely with the United States and South Korea to deal with the situation. As a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council, Tokyo is also seeking an emergency session of the council, as the nuclear test came in defiance of a U.N. sanctions resolution adopted against North Korea in March.

