Close

Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 17:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:25 9 September 2016

FEATURE: Awaji Island campsite enables guests to enjoy nature in comfort

OSAKA, Sept. 9, Kyodo

The FBI Awaji campsite located on an island in the Seto Inland Sea is one of the first destinations in Japan built on the concept of "glamping" (glamorous camping), offering holidaymakers accommodation in upscale wood cabins and stylish tents.

Roughly an hour's drive from downtown Kobe across the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge spanning nearly 4,000 meters, the camping ground was set up in a tranquil coastal area of Awaji Island by Hiroki Kimura, 33, and his backpacker friends from Osaka, for people wanting to enjoy the outdoors without camping equipment.

Among the available lodging facilities is a permanently erected cotton tent with two double beds and four wicker chairs on a thick carpet. Its ceiling is decorated with ornamental cloth.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Awaji Island campsite enables guests to enjoy nature in comfort
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax
  2. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  3. 4 Sep 2016Japan, Egypt leaders meet to discuss antiterrorism cooperation
  4. 5 Sep 2016Duterte proclaims "state of national emergency" in Philippines
  5. 5 Sep 2016Crowd-funding launched to screen pro-whaling film in U.S.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete