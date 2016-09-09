FEATURE: Awaji Island campsite enables guests to enjoy nature in comfort

The FBI Awaji campsite located on an island in the Seto Inland Sea is one of the first destinations in Japan built on the concept of "glamping" (glamorous camping), offering holidaymakers accommodation in upscale wood cabins and stylish tents.

Roughly an hour's drive from downtown Kobe across the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge spanning nearly 4,000 meters, the camping ground was set up in a tranquil coastal area of Awaji Island by Hiroki Kimura, 33, and his backpacker friends from Osaka, for people wanting to enjoy the outdoors without camping equipment.

Among the available lodging facilities is a permanently erected cotton tent with two double beds and four wicker chairs on a thick carpet. Its ceiling is decorated with ornamental cloth.