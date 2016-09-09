Close

Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 17:54

16:51 9 September 2016

Prosecutors drop rape charges against actor Takahata

MAEBASHI, Japan, Sept. 9, Kyodo

Prosecutors dropped rape charges against an up-and-coming actor on Friday in a high-profile case that led to his famous actress mother tearfully apologizing to the public over the controversy that engulfed her son.

The Maebashi District Public Prosecutors Office in Gunma Prefecture said it has dismissed a case against Yuta Takahata, 22, who was arrested after being accused of raping an employee of a hotel where he was staying in Maebashi on Aug. 23.

After being taken into custody, police said Takahata told investigators that "I could not contain my sexual desires" after the female employee in her 40s had delivered a toothbrush to the room in which he was staying.

When released from police custody on Friday, the young actor, who came into the public eye after appearing in NHK's drama series "Mare" last year, bowed deeply and told a waiting throng of media, "I am very sorry," before being whisked away.

His mother, Atsuko Takahata, 61, is a veteran actress and is scheduled to star in a stage, a comedy called "Yukimaroge," beginning in late this month.

==Kyodo

