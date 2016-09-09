17:34 9 September 2016
N. Korea conducts most powerful to date 5th nuclear test
BEIJING/TOKYO, Sept. 9, Kyodo
North Korea conducted Friday its fifth nuclear test, seen as its most powerful so far, in defiance of international condemnation and sanctions over its incessant sabre-rattling.
A statement released by North Korea said it was an "explosion test for the judgment of the power of a nuclear warhead newly studied and manufactured."
The "successful" test paved the way for it to make "at will and as many as it wants a variety of smaller, lighter and diversified nuclear warheads of higher strike power," the statement said.
