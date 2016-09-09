Close

Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 17:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:34 9 September 2016

N. Korea conducts most powerful to date 5th nuclear test

BEIJING/TOKYO, Sept. 9, Kyodo

North Korea conducted Friday its fifth nuclear test, seen as its most powerful so far, in defiance of international condemnation and sanctions over its incessant sabre-rattling.

A statement released by North Korea said it was an "explosion test for the judgment of the power of a nuclear warhead newly studied and manufactured."

The "successful" test paved the way for it to make "at will and as many as it wants a variety of smaller, lighter and diversified nuclear warheads of higher strike power," the statement said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • M5.3 explosion detected in N. Korea, believed to be nuclear test
  • N. Korea conducts 5th nuclear test
  • M5.3 explosion detected in N. Korea, believed to be nuclear test
  • 5.3 explosion detected in N. Korea, believed to be nuclear test
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax
  2. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  3. 4 Sep 2016Japan, Egypt leaders meet to discuss antiterrorism cooperation
  4. 5 Sep 2016Duterte proclaims "state of national emergency" in Philippines
  5. 5 Sep 2016Crowd-funding launched to screen pro-whaling film in U.S.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete