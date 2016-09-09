N. Korea conducts most powerful to date 5th nuclear test

North Korea conducted Friday its fifth nuclear test, seen as its most powerful so far, in defiance of international condemnation and sanctions over its incessant sabre-rattling.

A statement released by North Korea said it was an "explosion test for the judgment of the power of a nuclear warhead newly studied and manufactured."

The "successful" test paved the way for it to make "at will and as many as it wants a variety of smaller, lighter and diversified nuclear warheads of higher strike power," the statement said.