Cambodian opposition leader sentenced to 5 months imprisonment

A Cambodian opposition leader was sentenced Friday to five months in prison for refusing to appear in court.

Kem Sokha, acting president of opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, was convicted by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in absentia, after he ignored two summonses to appear in court in a case related to a sex scandal involving him.

The CNRP considers the case against Kem Sokha to be politically motivated. It argues the judicial actions against him are illegal and unconstitutional since he enjoys parliamentary immunity.