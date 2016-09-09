Close

Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 19:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:27 9 September 2016

Cambodian opposition leader sentenced to 5 months imprisonment

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 9, Kyodo

A Cambodian opposition leader was sentenced Friday to five months in prison for refusing to appear in court.

Kem Sokha, acting president of opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, was convicted by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in absentia, after he ignored two summonses to appear in court in a case related to a sex scandal involving him.

The CNRP considers the case against Kem Sokha to be politically motivated. It argues the judicial actions against him are illegal and unconstitutional since he enjoys parliamentary immunity.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax
  2. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  3. 4 Sep 2016Japan, Egypt leaders meet to discuss antiterrorism cooperation
  4. 5 Sep 2016Duterte proclaims "state of national emergency" in Philippines
  5. 5 Sep 2016Crowd-funding launched to screen pro-whaling film in U.S.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete