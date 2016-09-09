Prosecutors drop rape charges against actor Takahata

Prosecutors dropped rape charges against an up-and-coming actor on Friday in a high-profile case that led to his famous actress mother tearfully apologizing to the public over the controversy that engulfed her son.

The Maebashi District Public Prosecutors Office in Gunma Prefecture declined to reveal the reason why it decided to dismiss a case against Yuta Takahata, 22, who was arrested after being accused of raping a female employee of a hotel where he was staying in Maebashi on Aug. 23.

According to Takahata's lawyer, the actor reached an agreement with the woman in her 40s to settle the case out of court. The lawyer released a statement saying the case was "not of a heinous nature."

After being taken into custody, police said Takahata told investigators that "I could not contain my sexual desires" after the victim had delivered a toothbrush to the room in which he was staying.

When released from police custody on Friday, the young actor, who came into the public eye after appearing in NHK's drama series "Mare" last year, bowed deeply and told a waiting throng of media, "I am very sorry," before being whisked away. The actor's agency later announced it would no longer represent Takahata.

His mother, Atsuko Takahata, 61, is a veteran actress and is scheduled to star in a stage comedy called "Yukimaroge," beginning later this month.

