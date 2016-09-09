Sumo: Kisenosato seeks 1st championship in Hakuho absence

Ozeki Kisenosato is looking for his elusive first championship and another chance for promotion to the highest rank of yokozuna, with injured grand champion Hakuho not standing in his way at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament starting Sunday.

Hakuho, who boasts a record 37 championships, is sitting out the entire 15-day tourney at Ryogoku Kokugikan after he was ruled out for four weeks with left knee joint derangement and injuries also to his right big toe and calf, according to a medical certificate submitted to the Japan Sumo Association.

The development could prove crucial for Kisenosato's aspirations.

The 30-year-old was heading for his first silverware in March with 10 straight wins before Hakuho beat him and went on to snatch the trophy, and was again thwarted by the Mongolian in May when a 12-day winning run came to a halt with a loss to the also undefeated yokozuna, who this time clinched it with a perfect record.

Kisenosato has nonetheless posted 13-2, 13-2 and 12-3 records in the last three tourneys and is hanging on for another shot at promotion to yokozuna, for which two consecutive titles or records equally as good is normally required.

But prospects for a walkover by Kisenosato, who faltered in his first two "tsunatori" attempts in July 2013 and January 2014 with early losses to lower-ranked opponents, are looking grim.

After missing the early part of the summer regional tour through the end of August with a right foot injury, Kisenosato on Sept. 2 lost all eight bouts against July tourney champion Harumafuji before the Yokozuna Deliberation Council.

Harumafuji, who won the previous meet in Nagoya with a 13-2 record, is eyeing his first back-to-back title and ninth championship overall.

The Mongolian is set to provide Kisenosato more than a challenge for the title in Tokyo, looking lively and unperturbed in training sessions.

Another Mongolian yokozuna Kakuryu, who withdrew from the Nagoya tourney with lower back pain, has been mediocre at best since reaching the exalted rank in May 2014 with just one title in his name since but is also more than capable of troubling Kisenosato.

Among ozeki, Goeido has his rank on the line for the fourth time, with a losing record set to see him demoted to the third-highest rank of sekiwake, but he has been bright in the run-up to the upcoming meet.

Another "kadoban" ozeki Kotoshogiku, in the tight spot for the sixth time, will be eager to get a winning record at the earliest opportunity, while Mongolian ozeki Terunofuji is still nursing injuries to both his knees.

New sekiwake Takayasu is struggling with neck pain, but another sekiwake debutant Takarafuji is tuning up nicely after winning 10 bouts in July as a No. 2 rank-and-file maegashira.

Making their first appearances in the elite makuuchi division are 25-year-olds Amakaze and Chiyoshoma, the former fighting as a No. 13 maegashira after winning the second-tier juryo division in July.

Mongolian Chiyoshoma is the first new wrestler to enter the top flight since his former stablemaster Kokonoe, legendary yokozuna Chiyonofuji, passed away on July 31.

