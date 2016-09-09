Close

September 9, 2016 21:54

21:06 9 September 2016

Olympics: Iwaki city seeks to host baseball, softball game in 2020

TOKYO, Sept. 9, Kyodo

Iwaki Mayor Toshio Shimizu on Friday presented a request to 2020 Tokyo Olympic organizers, seeking to host a baseball and softball game in the city in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

Shimizu submitted the request to Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, and Toshiei Mizuochi, senior vice minister of both the sports ministry and the Cabinet Office.

The request comes as Tokyo Olympic organizers are arranging to stage one first-round game each for baseball and softball in Fukushima Prefecture, one of the areas hardest hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, as part of reconstruction efforts.

