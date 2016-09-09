21:51 9 September 2016
Zika infection cases in Singapore top 300
SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, Kyodo
The number of people in Singapore infected with the Zika virus has risen to 304, with the government on Friday reporting 12 new cases.
The Health Ministry and the National Environment Agency released the latest figure in a joint statement.
The number of cases in Singapore has been steadily rising since Aug. 27 when the first locally transmitted infection was announced.
