Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 23:54

21:51 9 September 2016

Zika infection cases in Singapore top 300

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, Kyodo

The number of people in Singapore infected with the Zika virus has risen to 304, with the government on Friday reporting 12 new cases.

The Health Ministry and the National Environment Agency released the latest figure in a joint statement.

The number of cases in Singapore has been steadily rising since Aug. 27 when the first locally transmitted infection was announced.

