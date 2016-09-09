Close

Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 23:54

23:18 9 September 2016

Olympics: Rio closing gala's Mario was planned to be athlete, not Abe

TOKYO, Sept. 9, Kyodo

The director of the Japanese portion of the Rio Olympic closing ceremony said Friday that Mario, the video game character that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe played in the event, was initially planned for a distinguished Japanese athlete.

Hiroshi Sasaki said he at first intended to choose someone from among former athletes to appear dressed like Mario, but as scheduling conflicts made the process difficult, 2020 Tokyo Olympic organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori suggested having Abe play the part.

Abe, wearing a Mario outfit, made a surprise entrance on a stage at the center of Maracana Stadium during the handover ceremony from Rio to Tokyo on Aug. 21, after a video showed an animated Mario using a warp pipe running through the center of Earth to transport him quickly from the Japanese capital to Rio de Janeiro.

  • Olympics: Japanese PM Abe during closing ceremony
