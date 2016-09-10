U.N. Security Council set to hold emergency talks on N. Korea

The U.N. Security Council has decided to convene an emergency meeting Friday afternoon, possibly to issue a statement addressing North Korea's fifth nuclear test, diplomats said.

The move by the powerful 15-member council came in response to requests for such a meeting from Japan, the United States and South Korea, they said.

The Security Council is expected to release a statement strongly condemning Pyongyang for detonating a nuclear device in defiance of past U.N. resolutions banning nuclear tests or the use of ballistic missile technology by the country.

"We would like the Security Council to be united and coming up with a very strong message which shows the way forward," Japanese U.N. Ambassador Koro Bessho told journalists.

"What the North Koreans should be doing is very clear. We hope that the Security Council will be able to show that," he added.

The council is also looking to encourage all U.N. member states to implement the sanctions imposed on North Korea in March while possibly contemplating further measures.

North Korea said Friday it has successfully conducted a test of a nuclear warhead. The explosion, seen as its most powerful so far, coincided with the 68th anniversary the country's founding on Sept. 9 and was part of countermeasures against U.S.-led "hostile forces."

The announcement came after an explosion with a magnitude of 5.3 was detected in an area near North Korea's key nuclear test site in its northeast at 9 a.m. Pyongyang Time.

The Security Council, which has adopted a resolution imposing additional sanctions every time Pyongyang conducts a nuclear test, is expected to do so this time, too.

In March, North Korea was subject to the harshest round of sanctions ever after it carried out its fourth underground nuclear test in January and launched a rocket using ballistic missile technology the following month.

The new sanctions expanded freight inspection to cover all cargo to and from North Korea, not just those ships suspected of transporting illicit goods, and tightens existing measures curbing the presence and operations of North Korean banks outside the country.

Even if the council decides to adopt a fresh sanctions resolution on North Korea this time, it is likely to complement the March resolution at best.

