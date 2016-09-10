Close

Kyodo News

September 10, 2016 3:54

01:57 10 September 2016

Gueterres holds steady in 4th poll for next U.N. chief

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, Kyodo

Former prime minister of Portugal Antonio Guterres is still leading the race for the next U.N. secretary general with Miroslav Lajcak of Slovakia maintaining second place for the second time in a row after secret votes were cast on Friday.

Guterres, once the former U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, received 12 encourage votes, two discourage votes and one no opinion. This was one more positive vote than the last count. He has been the leader throughout the process so far.

So far four straw polls, which are carried out in secret, have been held and the next straw poll is scheduled to take place on Sept. 26.

The Slovakian minister of foreign and European affairs in the latest round garnered 10 yes votes, four no votes and one no opinion. Like Guterres, he also gained one more positive vote.

Vuk Jeremic, Serbia's former foreign minister, maintained third position, gaining nine positive votes -- two more than last time -- four negative votes and two no opinions.

Argentina's Foreign Minister Susanna Malcorra and UNESCO's Director General Irina Bokova from Bulgaria both received seven encourage votes to hold fifth place in the race of 10 candidates.

It is still unclear which of the 15 members are discouraging the candidates and that will not become clear until the first vote with colored ballots will be held next month.

==Kyodo

