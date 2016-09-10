Close

Kyodo News

September 10, 2016 3:54

02:07 10 September 2016

Wrestling: Yoshida to double as nat'l women's team coach toward 2020

TOKYO, Sept. 10, Kyodo

Three-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida will double as a coach for the Japanese national women's wrestling team in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Games, a wrestling source said Friday.

Yoshida, who fell short of a four-peat at the Rio Olympics as she settled for the silver medal in the women's freestyle 53-kilogram category, will continue to compete as well, the source told Kyodo News.

The matter will be formally decided at a board of directors meeting of the Japan Wrestling Federation on Sept. 26.

