02:07 10 September 2016
Wrestling: Yoshida to double as nat'l women's team coach toward 2020
TOKYO, Sept. 10, Kyodo
Three-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida will double as a coach for the Japanese national women's wrestling team in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Games, a wrestling source said Friday.
Yoshida, who fell short of a four-peat at the Rio Olympics as she settled for the silver medal in the women's freestyle 53-kilogram category, will continue to compete as well, the source told Kyodo News.
The matter will be formally decided at a board of directors meeting of the Japan Wrestling Federation on Sept. 26.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.