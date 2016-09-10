U.N. chief condemns North's nuke test calling it "brazen"

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon on Friday condemned North Korea's fifth underground nuclear test that was carried out in violation of past Security Council resolutions.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the underground nuclear test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Ban told reporters, referring to the official name of the country. "This is yet another brazen breach of the resolutions of the Security Council."

The isolated country has heavily pursued its nuclear program by carrying out its second underground test this year alone, as well as launched 21 ballistic missiles of varying types, with the most recent carried out on Wednesday.

It has been subjected to five resolutions in the past after carrying out its first underground test in 2006.

"For the fifth time in recent years, the DPRK alone has broken the international norm against nuclear tests," Ban said. "This unacceptable act endangers peace and security in the region and is another vivid reminder of the urgent need to strengthen the global nuclear test ban regime."

The North remains the only country in the 21st century to carry out underground nuclear tests.

The U.N. chief also called on the 15-member council "to remain united and take appropriate action," adding, "We must "urgently break this accelerating spiral of escalation."

The Security Council is holding an emergency meeting Friday that was called by Japan, the United States and South Korea, to discuss a response to the latest test.

