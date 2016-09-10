U.N. names 2 experts to probe N. Korea's human rights violations

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein on Friday named two experts as part of a team to seek accountability for human rights violations in North Korea.

Sonja Biserko of Serbia and Sara Hossain of Bangladesh will now support the work of Tomas Ojea Quintana of Argentina, the U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the isolated country.

Their appointment is in line with the decision by the U.N. Human Rights Council in March to establish a group of independent experts who will investigate human rights violations in the North, especially ones amounting to crimes against humanity.

The group will also recommend practical mechanisms of accountability to secure truth and justice for victims, including the International Criminal Court.

Ojea Quintana succeeded Marzuki Darusman of Indonesia as the U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights situation North Korea last month.

==Kyodo