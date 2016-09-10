U.N. Security Council slams N. Korea's nuke test

The U.N. Security Council on Friday lambasted North Korea for conducting its fifth nuclear test, despite harsh international sanctions over its repeated provocations.

The powerful 15-member council said in a press statement issued after an emergency closed-door meeting that the test poses a clear threat to international peace and security.

North Korea said Friday it had successfully conducted a test of a nuclear warhead. The explosion, seen as its most powerful so far, coincided with the 68th anniversary the country's founding on Sept. 9 and was part of countermeasures against U.S.-led "hostile forces."

The announcement came after an explosion with a magnitude of 5.3 was detected in an area near North Korea's key nuclear test site in its northeast at 9 a.m. Pyongyang Time.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned this test, which is a clear violation and in flagrant disregard" of past council resolutions banning nuclear tests or the use of ballistic missile technology by the country, the statement said.

As a result of the test, the second this year, "a clear threat to international peace and security continues to exist," according to the statement.

The council, which has adopted a resolution imposing additional sanctions every time Pyongyang has conducted a nuclear test, is poised to do so this time, too.

"The members of the Security Council will begin to work immediately on appropriate measures" in line with their previously expressed determination to "take further significant measures," the statement said.

In March, North Korea was subject to the harshest round of sanctions ever after it carried out its fourth underground nuclear test in January and launched a rocket using ballistic missile technology the following month.

The new sanctions expanded freight inspection to cover all cargo to and from North Korea, not just those ships suspected of transporting illicit goods, and tightens existing measures curbing the presence and operations of North Korean banks outside the country.

Even if the council decides to adopt a fresh sanctions resolution on North Korea this time, it is likely to complement the March resolution at best.

So far just in this year, North Korea test-fired a total of 21 ballistic missiles, including those launched from a submarine.

Most recently, it test-fired three ballistic missiles on Monday, believed to be medium-range Rodong types, which flew around 1,000 kilometers before landing in waters near Japan.

In recent months, it has vented its fury over the planned deployment of a new missile defense system in South Korea by the end of 2017 and has threatened to take "physical counter-action" in response to the plan.

The deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in South Korea is aimed at countering North Korean missile threats.

