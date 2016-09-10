U.N. Security Council slams N. Korea, vows "appropriate measures"

After an emergency meeting Friday, the U.N. Security Council condemned North Korea's fifth underground nuclear test and vowed to promptly work on "appropriate measures" in response to the isolated country's actions.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned this test, which is a clear violation and in flagrant disregard of Security Council resolutions...and of the nuclear nonproliferation regime, and therefore a clear threat to international peace and security continues to exist," a press statement read in part.

The council's brief statement, read aloud to press at U.N. headquarters by the current rotating president of the month, New Zealand's Ambassador Gerard van Bohemen, also said the council "will begin to work immediately" on measures, a reference to a possible sanctions resolution.

"There was a unanimous feeling (and) understanding that the nuclear test is a flagrant violation of the numerous relevant Security Council resolutions, as well as a contravention of the promises (North Korea) made through the six-party talks (on the North's denuclearization) and many other arena," Japan's Ambassador Koro Bessho said.

"Japan will seek a fresh resolution with fresh measures," he said. "That is our position."

Just prior to the meeting, U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power said, "Today the world is completely united in condemnation of the DPRK's fifth nuclear test." The DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name -- the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"This is more than brazen defiance. North Korea is seeking to perfect its nuclear weapons and their delivery vehicles, so they can hold the region and the world hostage under threat of nuclear strike.

"The council must use every tool at its disposal to change North Korea's calculus," she said. "We know that divisions on the council only embolden the DPRK to further provocation, so we must send a clear, united and strong message that the international community will never accept a nuclear North Korea."

North Korea claimed Friday that it had successfully conducted a test of a nuclear warhead. The explosion, which may be its most powerful so far, coincided with the 68th anniversary the country's founding on Sept. 9. Pyongyang characterized the test as part of countermeasures against U.S.-led "hostile forces."

The announcement came after an explosion with a magnitude of 5.3 was detected in an area near North Korea's key nuclear test site in its northeast at 9 a.m. Pyongyang time. Japan, along with the United States and South Korea, asked to convene an emergency Security Council meeting.

Earlier in the day, British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters that any new resolution could focus on three areas -- fully implementing existing sanctions, adding more names to sanctions lists and "tightening and strengthening" the sanctions regime.

"So all those things are possible, all of those things could count as further significant measures and we'd be in favor of pursuing a combination of those things as part of the Security Council response," the British envoy said.

Beijing, which is North Korea's closest ally, has tended to shun the use of sanctions though it worked closely with the United States over two months this spring to hammer out the toughest sanctions regime ever applied to Pyongyang after its fourth nuclear test in January.

Consistent with the country's longtime push for diplomatic solutions, Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi expressed opposition to North Korea's nuclear test and told reporters that it is "more urgent than ever to work together to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

"All sides should refrain from mutual provocation and any action that might exacerbate the situation," he said, declining to elaborate as to whether his country would support a new sanctions resolution.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador Francois Delattre expressed a view that new sanctions are "indispensable." "Full implementation of the current sanctions, for sure, but also new sanctions and this is why France calls for the adoption, as soon as possible, of a new resolution," Delattre said.

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon also condemned North Korea's fifth test carried out in violation of past Security Council resolutions banning nuclear tests or the use of ballistic missile technology by the country.

Ban condemned the North's actions "in the strongest possible terms" and urged the Security Council to work toward breaking "this accelerating spiral of escalation."

"I reiterate the united call of the international community on the leadership of (North Korea) to reverse its course and commit to a path for denuclearization," he added.

All four previous nuclear tests carried out by Pyongyang dating back to 2006 have been met with fresh resolutions imposing additional sanctions.

In March, North Korea was subject to the harshest round of sanctions yet after it carried out its fourth underground nuclear test in January and launched a rocket using ballistic missile technology the following month.

The sanctions passed at that time expanded freight inspection to cover all cargo to and from North Korea, not just those ships suspected of transporting illicit goods, and tightened prior measures curbing the presence and operations of North Korean banks outside the country.

