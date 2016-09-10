Close

Kyodo News

September 10, 2016

11:00 10 September 2016

Japanese-Korean pair wins chamber music category at Brahms contest

POERTSCHACH, Austria, Sept. 10, Kyodo

Japanese pianist Kasumi Yui and South Korean violinist Soo Hyun Park won the top prize in the chamber music duo category of the 23rd International Johannes Brahms Competition held Friday in Poertschach, Austria.

Yui, 25, and Park, 26, are currently studying chamber music at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.

The Johannes Brahms competition is one of the most prestigious music contests in Europe.

