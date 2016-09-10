Japanese lawmaker Inoki meets N. Korea's top diplomat

Japanese wrestler-turned-parliamentarian Antonio Inoki on Saturday met with North Korea's top official in charge of foreign affairs, Ri Su Yong.

The meeting took place a day after North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test and there is a possibility that the two discussed Pyongyang's arms development program.

Inoki, an independent lawmaker, has said his visit to Pyongyang is timed to coincide with the 68th anniversary of North Korea's founding on Friday and the main purpose is to promote sports exchanges.