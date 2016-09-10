Close

September 10, 2016 15:54

14:20 10 September 2016

Japanese lawmaker Inoki meets N. Korea's top diplomat

PYONGYANG, Sept. 10, Kyodo

Japanese wrestler-turned-parliamentarian Antonio Inoki on Saturday met with North Korea's top official in charge of foreign affairs, Ri Su Yong.

The meeting took place a day after North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test and there is a possibility that the two discussed Pyongyang's arms development program.

Inoki, an independent lawmaker, has said his visit to Pyongyang is timed to coincide with the 68th anniversary of North Korea's founding on Friday and the main purpose is to promote sports exchanges.

