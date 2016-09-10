21 workers killed in explosion at Bangladesh factory

At least 21 people were killed and 50 others injured when a boiler exploded Saturday at a garment factory outside Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, according to fire officials.

The explosion, which occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the Tampaco Foils factory, located in the Tongi industrial estate around 30 kilometers from Dhaka, the officials said. A huge fire erupted following the blast.

More than 250 workers were present at the time of the explosion, local sources said. Over 20 firefighting units are working to bring the fire under control.