September 10, 2016 17:54

16:17 10 September 2016

Tennis: Nishikori falls to Wawrinka in U.S. Open semis

By Justin Maki
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, Kyodo

Kei Nishikori's quest to become the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title was put on hold Friday as he lost in four sets to world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in the semifinals of the U.S. Open.

Having defeated Andy Murray two days earlier in a grueling five-set quarterfinal, Nishikori put in a gutsy performance but came up short in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 loss to Wawrinka.

Though the Shimane native grabbed an early lead with aggressive play, charging the net and controlling rallies to go up a set and a break, he failed to build on the advantage.

