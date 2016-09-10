Japan, S. Korea defense chiefs affirm cooperation over N. Korea

(ADDING DETAILS IN TWO LAST TWO GRAFS)

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and her South Korean counterpart Han Min Koo agreed Saturday to closely cooperate in dealing with North Korea's nuclear program, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

In a phone discussion, Inada told Han that Pyongyang's fifth nuclear test conducted the previous day "clearly violates U.N. Security Council resolutions" while stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation including information sharing between the two nations as well as trilateral coordination with the United States, according to the ministry.