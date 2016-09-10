Close

Kyodo News

September 10, 2016

17:56 10 September 2016

Japan, S. Korea defense chiefs affirm cooperation over N. Korea

TOKYO, Sept. 10, Kyodo

(ADDING DETAILS IN TWO LAST TWO GRAFS)

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and her South Korean counterpart Han Min Koo agreed Saturday to closely cooperate in dealing with North Korea's nuclear program, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

In a phone discussion, Inada told Han that Pyongyang's fifth nuclear test conducted the previous day "clearly violates U.N. Security Council resolutions" while stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation including information sharing between the two nations as well as trilateral coordination with the United States, according to the ministry.

